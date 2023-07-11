Workers in Maine will get paid family and medical leave starting in 2026

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a supplemental budget that includes establishment of a paid family and medical leave program. The extra spending included startup costs for a program allowing workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave to deal with illness, to care for a relative or for the birth of a child. Putting it in personal terms, Mills said she understands the need for the program having dealt with the loss of a husband following a stroke, the realities of raising five stepdaughter, and caring for her own aging parents, all while working. She said that the proposal strikes a balance between protecting workers and employers.

