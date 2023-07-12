‘A puddle of emotions’: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sarah Snook, Jessica Chastain react to Emmy nominations

Last year, she stole the Emmy show with her inspiring, largely sung acceptance speech. Now Sheryl Lee Ralph has another nomination for “Abbott Elementary.” Jessica Chastain said the biggest challenge in “George & Tammy” was singing live, something that took her “way, way” out of her comfort zone. Sarah Snook said her Emmy nod and all the many others for “Succession” added to a satisfying sense of closure amid sadness over the show ending. Taraji P. Henson saic she originally came to Hollywood to do comedy, but did drama after drama, until now — and she too is nominated for “Abbott Elementary.” They and other nominees spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday after hearing the happy news.

