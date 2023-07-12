Domino’s signs deal with Uber Eats in a bid to make more dough
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
Domino’s Pizza said Wednesday it’s partnering with Uber Eats to make deliveries in the U.S. and 27 international markets. It’s a major reversal for the world’s largest pizza company, which has long said that working with third-party apps in the U.S. didn’t make economic sense because it employs its own drivers. Under the agreement, Domino’s drivers will still make the deliveries that customers order via Uber Eats. Michigan-based Domino’s wouldn’t say what percentage Uber Eats will take from each order. The partnership will be piloted in four U.S. markets starting this fall and is expected to be available nationwide by the end of 2023.