Indiana authorities investigate deaths of 3 patients within a week at addiction treatment center

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of three patients within a week at a northern Indiana addiction treatment center and a suspected overdose involving a fourth patient. The St. Joseph County Police Department said Tuesday that it and the county coroner’s office were investigating the incidents at Praxis Landmark Recovery, an all-male drug and alcohol rehabilitation center near Mishawaka. A 19-year-old man was found dead July 3 at the center. A 46-year-old man was found dead there the next day, just hours before a 22-year-old man was hospitalized after a suspected overdose. Then, a 28-year-old man was found dead at the treatment center Sunday.

