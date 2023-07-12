Iowa Republicans passed a strict abortion bill last night. A legal challenge was filed by morning

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A legal challenge has been filed to block Iowa’s new legislation banning most abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. This launches what will likely be a lengthy and emotional legal battle just hours after the Legislature’s late-night vote. The bill passed with exclusively Republican support in a rare, one-day legislative special session. The ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic requested Thursday that a district court temporarily put the soon-to-be law on hold as the courts assess its constitutionality. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has said she will sign the bill on Friday. It would take immediate effect.

