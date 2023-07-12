Live Updates | UK defense secretary says Ukraine should be grateful, not treat allies like ‘Amazon’

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has raised some eyebrows by suggesting that Ukraine should appear more grateful for Western military support and not treat allies like “Amazon.” In comments cited by British media, Wallace said: “Whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude.” Wallace said he had heard “grumbles” from lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington that “we’re not Amazon.” He was quoted a saying he’s used the same analogy directly to the Ukranians, who he said gave him a “list” last summer. A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak downplayed the remarks, saying Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has articulated his gratitude.

