Manhattanhenge fans hope cloudy weather won’t obscure NYC’s famed sunset phenomenon
By KAREN MATTHEWS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday and Thursday are the last two days of Manhattanhenge. That’s the biannual alignment of the setting sun with New York’s east-west streets that brings city denizens out of their apartments to watch it bathe the urban canyons in a rosy glow. But with forecasters predicting gloomy weather, fans of the spectacle will have to hope the clouds part at the right time. Neil deGrasse Tyson of the American Museum of Natural History coined the term Manhattanhenge to describe the phenomenon. He was inspired by Stonehenge, where the rising sun aligns with the prehistoric stones on the summer solstice.