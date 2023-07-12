Popular Prime drink that exceeds Canada’s caffeine limits to be recalled

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada. Health Canada says that at 200 mg of caffeine per can, Prime Energy exceeds the regulator’s acceptable caffeine limit of 180 mg per serving and should not be sold. U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer has called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME. The beverage brand is founded by the YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI that has become something of an obsession among the influencers’ legions of young followers.

