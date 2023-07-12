Skip to Content
AP National

Prosecutors rest sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in London court

KIFI
By
Published 7:40 AM

By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors have rested their sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in a London courtroom after four men testified against the two-time Oscar winner. Prosecutors read jurors statements Wednesday that Spacey gave investigators denying that he aggressively groped three men and performed a nonconsensual sex act on a fourth. The defense is scheduled to present its case Thursday in Southwark Crown Court. The stakes are high for Spacey, who faces a possible prison term if convicted of a dozen counts against him. The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges including sexual and indecent assault.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content