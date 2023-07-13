A stray bullet hit a woman lying in bed. A federal judge dismissed her lawsuit against police

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Mississippi woman who says she was hit by a stray police bullet while lying in bed. Latasha Smith says she was in bed on Dec. 11 when an officer from the state-run Capitol Police fired several bullets at a suspect running through her Jackson apartment complex. A stray bullet entered Smith’s apartment and struck her arm. Smith sued Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell and Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey. U.S. District Judge Tom Lee granted Tindell and Luckey’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. He wrote that they cannot be liable because they are not alleged to have participated in the shooting incident.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.