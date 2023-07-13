California Democrats revived a stalled bill on child trafficking after public pressure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats in the California Legislature have revived a bill that would increase penalties for child traffickers. The Assembly Public Safety Committee on Thursday voted to advance the bill just days after shelving it. Some Democrats oppose longer prison sentences because they say it is not an effective deterrent of crime. The Democratic committee chair, along with three other Democrats on the committee, joined Republican in passing the bill after voting it down earlier this week. The bill will now head to the Appropriations Committee before getting a vote on the Assembly floor.

