Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium welcomes its first rockhopper penguin chick in 8 years

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium has welcomed the first southern rockhopper penguin chick to join its colony in eight years. The chick’s parents, Edward and Annie, became famous in 2020 when they joined the aquarium’s “field trips,” visiting locations such as the nearby Field Museum and Soldier Field while the aquarium was closed due to the pandemic. The chick, who emerged from its shell June 16, will remain nameless for three months while the penguin team focuses on its health and development. The sex of the chick will be determined by testing DNA from inside its egg shell.

