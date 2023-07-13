Hungary slams hefty fine on bookstore chain over LGBTQ+ graphic novel, says it violated law
By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A government office in Hungary has levied a hefty fine against a national bookseller for violating a contentious law that prohibits the depiction of homosexuality to minors. The bookstore chain was fined on Thursday 12 million forints, about $35,930, for placing the popular LGBTQ+ graphic novel “Heartstopper” by British author Alice Oseman in its youth literature section, and for failing to place it in closed packaging as required by law. The fine is based on Hungary’s 2021 “child protection” law, which forbids the display of homosexual content to minors in media, including television, films, advertisements and literature. It’s seen by critics of the right-wing government as an attempt to stigmatize lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.