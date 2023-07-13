Justice Department urges judge to not postpone Trump’s classified documents trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is urging a judge to reject Donald Trump’s efforts to postpone his classified documents trial, saying there was no basis for an “open-ended” delay sought by his lawyers. Federal prosecutors last month proposed a December 11 trial for Trump, who is charged with 37 felony counts related to the mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump’s lawyers countered this week with a request for a delay. They did not propose a specific date. The actual date will be up to the judge.

