Man who shot 2 firefighters in Alabama motivated by personal conflict with one of them, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police say an initial investigation shows the man who shot two on-duty firefighters at an Alabama firehouse had a personal conflict with one of them. Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald told The Associated Press Thursday that detectives are still trying to determine the basis for that conflict. They have not yet been able to talk to the firefighters, but believe only one of them was targeted. He says the two Birmingham firefighters, Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones, are expected to survive Wednesday’s shooting.

