Michigan city investigates salon owner’s online comments about gender identity

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan city is investigating after a hair salon owner posted on social media that anyone identifying as other than a man or woman is not welcome at her business. Christine Geiger’s social media posts are drawing protests in Traverse City, where officials are investigating whether she is violating a municipal anti-discrimination ordinance. Geiger tells The Associated Press she stands by her posts and believes small businesses should be free to serve whomever they wish. She says she believes children are being exposed improperly to gender identity issues. Critics in the Lake Michigan city are calling her posts hateful.

