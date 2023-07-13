NTSB begins investigation of fatal Greyhound crash; coroner identifies 3 men killed in wreck

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal investigators are beginning the task of trying to determine what caused a Greyhound bus crash that killed three passengers in southern Illinois. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. The bus was carrying a driver and 22 passengers when it slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along an Interstate 70 exit ramp near St. Louis. A National Transportation Safety Board official says the bus was equipped with cameras facing both inward and outward, and their video will be analyzed. The 2014-model bus had seatbelts. NTSB member Tom Chapman says the trucks’ presence on the ramp “will be a part of this investigation.”

By JIM SALTER and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

