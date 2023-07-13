Presidents of South Korea and Poland hold talks on security, war in Ukraine and business cooperation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The South Korean president is in Poland for two days of talks and meetings on global security, the war in neighboring Ukraine, and developing bilateral business and defense ties. President Yoon Suk Yeol was greeted Thursday by his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, at the Presidential Palace. Yoon came to Warsaw after attending a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he sought to deepen ties with the military alliance. Poland is in the process of buying some $17 billion worth of advanced military equipment from South Korea. The purchase is meant to upgrade Poland’s defense potential and fill in for the older equipment that Poland has offered to Ukraine, like the Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets.

