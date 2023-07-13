Suspended Nigeria central bank governor charged after weeks in detention
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s secret police say charges have been filed against the suspended central bank governor more than a month after he was taken into custody. A secret police statement issued Thursday says Godwin Emefiele was charged in obedience to a court order earlier in the day ordering that he either be charged or be released. The statement does not specify the charges, with spokesman Peter Afunanya saying only that Emefiele was investigated for alleged “criminal infractions.”