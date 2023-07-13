Syria gives green light to reopen key crossing to rebel-held northwest from Turkey— with caveats

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Syrian government has given a green light for the United Nations to use a key crossing from Turkey to the country’s rebel-held northwest that was closed earlier this week. But Syria wants to take away U.N. control over aid deliveries to the region. Syria’s U.N. ambassador said Thursday the government is granting the U.N. and its agencies “permission” to use the Bab al-Hawa crossing for six months, but said it must be done “in full cooperation and coordination with the government.” A spokesman says the U.N. has received Syria’s letter and is studying it. Syria’s announcement followed Tuesday’s failure of the U.N. Security Council to renew authorization of aid deliveries through Bab al-Hawa.

