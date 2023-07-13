UK government offers millions of public sector workers pay raises in push to end strikes

LONDON (AP) — The British government has offered millions of public sector workers pay raises in a bid to end an array of strikes, including a five-day walkout from doctors in Britain’s publicly funded health service. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed Thursday that the government was accepting the recommendations from pay review bodies. That means 7% rise for police, 6.5% for teachers and 6% for the striking junior doctors, who are at the early stages of their careers in the National Health Service. Sunak said the offers, which are not being funded by extra borrowing, are “final” and that there would be no more pay discussions.

