2 suspects in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis to stand trial in March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has set a trial date for two men charged with killing rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said during a hearing Friday that Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are scheduled to stand trial March 11 in the fatal shooting of the Memphis-born rapper. Johnson and Smith have pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder in the November 2021 shooting of Young Dolph. His real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. The 36-year-old rapper, label owner and producer was buying cookies near his boyhood home when he was gunned down.

