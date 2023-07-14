Actor with roles in ‘Guiding Light,’ ‘Hunger Games’ film accuses resort owner of sexual harassment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An actor and model who has appeared in soap operas and movies including “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” says in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by the owner of a Rhode Island resort where she had been hired to work as a consultant. Alison McDaniel’s suit was filed this week in federal court in Rhode Island and seeks more than $3.3 million in damages and unpaid back wages. The suit says she was subjected to sexual advances, kissing attempts, requests for sexual favors, and other harassment by the owner of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences. An attorney for the owner says they are confident a jury will reject the allegations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.