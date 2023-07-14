Witness says man opened fire on officers in Fargo, North Dakota
By JACK DURA and SUMMER BALLENTINE
Authorities are responding to a shooting in Fargo, North Dakota, that a witness described as a man opening fire on police. Fargo police termed Friday’s shooting a “critical incident” but didn’t immediately say whether anyone had been shot. A spokesperson at a Fargo medical center said it received patients after the shooting but any updates on their conditions would come from police. Witness Chenoa Peterson told The Associated Press she was driving nearby when a man pulled out a gun and began firing at police. Surveillance video provided by a Fargo resident captured the rapid sounds of gunfire lasting just seconds. Police say they will release details later.