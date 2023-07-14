Biden and Democrats raised $72 million-plus for his 2024 race since he opened his campaign in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised more than $72 million for his reelection in the 10 weeks since he announced his 2024 candidacy. That word comes from his campaign on Friday. That’s all the money raised between April 25, when Biden made his announcement, and the end of June, and includes donations to his campaign and to a network of joint fundraising arrangements with the national and state parties. Biden has cleared the field of any serious rivals for for the Democratic nomination, but he’s nevertheless been confronting persistent concerns from within the party about voter enthusiasm for an 80-year-old candidate.

