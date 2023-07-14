Dutch court convicts a man who fatally shot 3 people of murder, sentences him to life imprisonment

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted a man of killing two people at an activity farm for people with mental disabilities and limitations and earlier fatally shooting a man to test his weapon. He was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment for the murders and two attempted murders. The defendant fatally shot a female worker and a 16-year-old girl at the farm in Alblasserdam near the port city of Rotterdam on May 6 last year. He shot and seriously wounded two other people at the farm. The man had once been thrown out of the farm after he had a relationship with a person there. He also was convicted of threatening the person. The court didn’t identify the person.

