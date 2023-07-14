Dutch voters will go to the polls on Nov. 22 after the fall of Mark Rutte’s coalition

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch caretaker government says voters will go to the polls in a general election on Nov. 22. The announcement Friday comes a week after Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s four-party coalition quit over its failure to agree a package of measures to rein in migration. The vote for the 150 seats in the lower chamber of parliament will usher in a new generation of leaders after key members of Rutte’s fourth governing coalition announced they would leave politics. Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, signalled the end of an era when he said Monday he would leave politics once a new coalition has been installed after the elections.

