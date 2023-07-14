Embassies urge Hungary’s government to retract discriminatory LGBTQ+ laws ahead of Pride march

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The embassies of 38 countries and more than 10 other cultural institutions have urged Hungary’s government to retract laws seen as limiting the rights of LGBTQ+ people. In a statement on Friday, one day ahead of the Budapest Pride march, the embassies expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary and called on the country’s right-wing government to roll back policies seen by critics as stigmatizing sexual minorities. The statement, signed by the embassies of every European Union country except Poland, pointed to the 28th Budapest Pride festival as playing an important role in fighting for “equal treatment and the full protection of the law” for LGBTQ+ people in Hungary.

