Hollywood’s actors are joining screenwriters on strike. Here’s why and what happens next

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood actors are joining screenwriters in the first dual strike from the two unions in more than six decades, with huge consequences for the film and television industry. Unionized actors, who begin picketing Friday, say the studios and streaming services who hire them did not even come close to meeting their needs on issues like the use of artificial intelligence and better pay after more than a month of talks. While on strike, actors will not be able to make any promotional appearances or attend premieres. Nor can they partake in any actors’ aspects of production, including rehearsals or voiceovers.

