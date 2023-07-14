If you can’t afford your favorite Sriracha brand, try this
By ALBERT STUMM
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street
Desperate times may call for desperate measures. But shelling out $150 for a bottle of hot sauce goes a bit far. The price of the popular Huy Fong Foods’ Sriracha brand has skyrocketed during a supply shortage. So the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street looked at some alternatives. First, there are other Sriracha brands. And if you want to try a different kind of hot sauce, there are varieties all over the world. For instance, a fiery habanero pepper sauce from Barbados includes tangy mustard and earthy turmeric. In Mexico City, they found dark and rich salsa macha with dried chilies, nuts and seeds.