Mexican president continues attacking opposition candidate, despite electoral agency’s order to stop

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president plowed ahead with attacks against the opposition front-runner for the 2024 presidential elections despite a ruling by electoral authorities that he had violated equity and neutrality rules. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has spent weeks using his morning press briefing to criticize Xóchitl Gálvez, a plain-talking senator and former indigenous affairs official. Gálvez hasn’t been nominated yet by opposition parties, but has been gaining momentum. The complaints commission of the National Electoral Institute ruled late Thursday that López Obrador’s remarks violated principles of equity, neutrality impartiality, and ordered the president to stop commenting on electoral matters. López Obrador nonetheless continued the attacks Friday.

