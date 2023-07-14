Q&A: Sally Potter has made films for 50 years. Now in her 70s, she’s out with a debut album

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 50 years behind the camera as a successful director, Sally Potter has kickstarted a music career. On Friday, she released her debut album “Pink Bikini” at age 73. It’s a semi-autobiographical collection of songs that detail her adolescence in 1960s London. She told The Associated Press that she thinks “there’s something very life-affirming about working in another medium, learning a new skill or making a change at what was considered to be a point in one’s life where you’re supposed to know exactly who you are and what you’re going to do.”

