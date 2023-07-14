Updated criteria for new FBI headquarters announced, boosting Maryland locations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The General Services Administration has announced changes in criteria for choosing a location for a new FBI headquarters. It has boosted two potential places in Maryland. The state has been competing with Virginia for the bureau’s new home. The new criteria announced Friday gives more weight to cost and social equity concerns than proximity to the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Three sites are under consideration, including Greenbelt and Landover in Maryland, and Springfield, Virginia. The General Services Administration says it anticipates making a site selection in the coming months. Budget documents estimate roughly 7,500 jobs are tied to the new facility,

