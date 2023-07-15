A new bar in Dubai is offering ‘gourmet water’ infused with minerals to ‘suit your mood’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A new bar serving up 30 varieties of “gourmet water” has opened shop in the desert metropolis of Dubai. The Aqua Water Bar by Luquel adds different blends of minerals to tap water, selling it for around 50 cents per 500 milliliters (16 ounces). It’s not an entirely new concept. Bottled water is a huge business, and companies have long trumpeted the supposed benefits of H2O sourced from natural springs or mountain glaciers. Water bars in other cities around the world have previously drawn ridicule. But The Aqua Water Bar might do better in Dubai, a cosmopolitan city where the latest trends are quick to take root.

