FBI opens criminal investigations into violent Los Angeles County deputy encounters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI has opened criminal investigations into violent encounters involving Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies. In one, a deputy punched a woman twice in the face as she held her baby. The second case being scrutinized by the FBI involves a deputy who threw a woman to the ground by her neck last month in a grocery store parking lot after she started recording an arrest with her cellphone. The Los Angeles Times reports Saturday that federal authorities visited the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department headquarters to take documents related to the probes. Department officials confirmed the visit and plan to cooperate with investigators.

