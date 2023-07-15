Fire triggers explosions at Louisiana chemical plant as residents warned to stay indoors for hours

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — Officials say a fire at a Louisiana chemical plant triggered explosions that shook homes several miles away and sent flames and smoke billowing into the air. Iberville Parish Sheriff Bret Stassi said no one was injured in the blaze late Friday at Dow Chemical’s plant on the Mississippi River near Plaquemine, south of Baton Rouge. Residents within a half-mile radius of the site were urged to shelter indoors for several hours and turn off their air conditioners. The Iberville Parish Council posted a statement on Facebook early Saturday saying it was safe for people to leave their homes as emergency responders “continue to mitigate the fire.” Dow Chemical says air monitors have detected no hazardous materials in the air.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.