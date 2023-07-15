Former leader of Brooklyn crime-control group pleads guilty to sexually abusing teenage girl

NEW YORK (AP) — The former leader of a safety patrol in Brooklyn’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community is facing a minimum of 14 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to sexually abusing a teenage girl. The plea allows Jacob Daskal to avoid a trial in a case that alleged he groomed a 15-year-old girl for sex. He was arrested in 2018 after subjecting the teenager to sexual acts over a three-month period in 2017. Daskal headed the Boro Park Shomrim Society, an Orthodox Jewish crime-patrol group associated with the New York Police Department. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn says Daskal will have to register as a sex offender as part of the plea agreement.

