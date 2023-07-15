Greek police searching for killers of a North Macedonian businessman in a holiday resort

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police are searching for the killers of a North Macedonian businessman at a holiday resort in northern Greece. Police say two masked men riding a motorcycle approached a villa in the resort of Hanioti, southeast of Thessaloniki, which the 39-year-old businessman was renting along with friends. Police say they entered the villa and shot the man and his friend with at least 19 bullets. The man died instantly and his friend was hospitalized. The businessman, an ethnic Albanian, has been described as either a casino or game arcade owner in North Macedonia. Police officers, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak officially about a case under investigation, told The Associated Press they believed it was a contract killing.

