Libya’s security forces release ex-minister whose detention prompted oil closure, tribal elder says

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan tribal elder says security authorities in the capital, Tripoli released a former minister less than a week after his detention. Former Finance Minister Faraj Bumatari, who hails from al-Zawi tribe in southeastern Libya, walked free Saturday afternoon from detention in Tripoli, according to al-Senussi al-Zawi, one of the tribe elders. Bumatari was detained earlier this week by the Tripoli-based Internal Security Agency which is allied with the government of Prime Minister Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. His detention prompted his tribe in southeastern Libya to shut down crucial oil fields.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.