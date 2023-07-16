Britain officially joins an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Britain has officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand. The trade bloc covers more than 500 million people and 15% of the world’s economy. For Britain, it represents the largest trade deal it has struck since leaving the European Union more than three years ago. Britain is the first new member to join the bloc, which was created in 2018. Called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, it also includes New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.