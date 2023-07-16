Novak Djokovic rues his missed chances after losing a highly entertaining Wimbledon final in 5 sets

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic lost on Centre Court at Wimbledon for the first time in 10 years and he has some regrets about it. There was that tiebreaker pretty early in the men’s final when the 36-year-old Serb was one point from taking a two-sets-to-none lead over Carlos Alcaraz. And then there was that missed volley on break point early in the fifth set with all the momentum at that stage going the seven-time Wimbledon champion’s way. Djokovic ended up losing 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a high-energy and highly entertaining championship match. Djokovic says “I had my chances. I think I could have closed out that second-set tiebreaker better.”

