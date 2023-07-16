Teamsters president says he’s asked the White House not to intervene if UPS workers go on strike

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the Teamsters said Sunday that he has asked the White House not to intervene if unionized UPS workers end up going on strike. Negotiations between the delivery company and the union representing 340,000 of its workers have been at a standstill for more than a week. And the union has vowed it would strike if an agreement is not reached by the July 31 deadline. Asked during a webcast with union members Sunday on whether the White House could force a contract on the union, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said he has asked the White House on numerous occasions to stay away.

By The Associated Press

