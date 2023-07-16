Ukraine bides its time in its counteroffensive, trying to stretch Russian forces before striking

The first phase of Ukraine’s counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory after more than 16 months of war began weeks ago without fanfare. Kyiv has claimed that its troops are edging forward. But otherwise it has not offered much detail on how the counteroffensive is going. The fighting in Ukraine’s east and south is taking place mostly out of sight of impartial observers, It pits Ukrainian troops equipped with new Western-supplied weapons against Kremlin forces that spent months digging formidable defenses and honing tactics. Analysts say Ukraine’s main strategy is to starve Russian troops of ammunition and other supplies before striking. It’s also trying to stretch Moscow’s forces thin by hitting a number of spots at the same time.

