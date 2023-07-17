After years of delay, Western Balkans hope for progress on joining the EU – and financial support

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Leaders from the Western Balkan countries are meeting informally in the Albanian capital, Tirana, to prepare for a summit about the process of integration toward the European Union. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama welcomed his counterparts from Montenegro, Serbia and North Macedonia, as well as EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi. In October, Albania will host the summit of the Berlin Process, an initiative from Germany and France to encourage the Balkan countries in their path toward EU membership. The six Western Balkan countries — which also include Kosovo and Bosnia — are at different stages of integration into the bloc. Rama says he expects the summit to have a “meaningful product”, including extra financial support.

