Blinken urges Congress to act on delayed ambassadorial nominations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging the Senate to move forward with votes on more than 60 diplomatic nominations, including 38 ambassadors. In a letter to all 100 senators and public comments, Blinken said delays in confirmation votes for these nominees constitute a national security risk. He singled out Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky as the main impediment. Paul has put a blanket hold on all State Department nominees, citing the Biden administration’s refusal to provide him documents related to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blinken says 35 of the 38 ambassadorial nominees are career foreign service officers who have served in both Republican and Democratic administrations.

