China criticizes the upcoming US visit of Taiwan’s ‘separatist’ presidential front-runner

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has criticized an upcoming stopover in the United States by Taiwan’s vice president and presidential front-runner William Lai as a challenge to its territorial integrity, while Taiwan says it’s merely a transit stop. China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and prohibits its diplomatic partners – including the U.S. – from having formal ties with Taipei. While not recognizing Taiwan as a country, Washington has pledged to help Taiwan defend itself in case of an invasion. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told a briefing in Beijing that China had lodged formal protests with the U.S. over Lai’s upcoming visit. He is expected to stop in the U.S. as part of a trip to attend the inauguration of Paraguay’s new president on Aug. 15.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.