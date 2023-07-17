Dozens of cats in Poland had bird flu but the risk to people is low, the UN health agency says

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says more than two dozen cats have been infected with bird flu across Poland, but no people appear to have been sickened. In a statement on Monday, the U.N. health agency says it’s the first time so many cats have been reported to have bird flu over such a wide geographical area in a single country. Scientists worry that rising cases of bird flu, in animals that have frequent contact with humans, might lead to a mutated version of the disease that could spread easily between people, triggering another pandemic.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.