Heat wave bakes southern Europe, sparking warnings to stay inside, drink water and limit exercise
ROME (AP) — Italian health authorities are intensifying heat warnings as southern Europe enters a brutally hot week. The health ministry on Monday issued 10 recommendations to protect elderly people, the sick and pets from the heat. Officials are urging people to stay indoors during the hottest hours, drink at least 1.5 liters (about half a gallon) of water a day and refrain from strenuous exercise at peak daylight times. The mercury in Rome reached 35 C (95 F) just before noon Monday and was forecast to near 40 C (104 F) by the hottest part of the afternoon. Italy’s capital was expected to be even hotter Tuesday, as were several other Italian cities.