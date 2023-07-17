Kimberly Palmer: What to consider before budgeting with the cash-stuffing method

The cash-stuffing method of budgeting has revived the popularity of an old concept known as the envelope system. You divide up your cash for the week into labeled envelopes and use only what you have set aside for each purpose. While the method takes some time to set up, it’s grown in popularity in recent months thanks to promotion by TikTok influencers, who often also sell cute accessories to help users stay organized. Financial experts warn that you want to take measures to keep your cash safe and move larger amounts into banks, but say the method can help people avoid debt and stick with a budget.

