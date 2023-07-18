An alleged Chicago brothel operator is sentenced to probation, home confinement

CHICAGO (AP) — A 35-year-old woman who prosecutors say operated a multistate prostitution business from a three-story Chicago building that functioned like a brothel has been sentenced to probation. Jessica Nesbitt pleaded guilty in February to a federal conspiracy charge. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly told Jessica Nesbitt on Tuesday that she must serve nine months of her two-year probation in home confinement. A federal indictment unsealed in 2019 said Nesbitt took in millions of dollars through prostitution services that she and her employees provided in Illinois, California, Florida, Indiana, Nevada, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.